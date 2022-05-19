Michael D. Hansen Sells 4,313 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,329.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ALKT opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,286,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after purchasing an additional 623,444 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 67.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,090,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after acquiring an additional 438,037 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,254,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 62.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after acquiring an additional 361,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 790,535 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alkami Technology (Get Rating)
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
