Michael D. Hansen Sells 4,313 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,329.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ALKT opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALKT shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,286,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after purchasing an additional 623,444 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 67.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,090,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after acquiring an additional 438,037 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,254,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 62.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after acquiring an additional 361,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 790,535 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

