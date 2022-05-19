Michael (Mike) Hirst Purchases 65,000 Shares of Butn Limited (ASX:BTN) Stock

Butn Limited (ASX:BTN – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Hirst acquired 65,000 shares of Butn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$11,570.00 ($8,090.91).

Michael (Mike) Hirst also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Butn alerts:

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Michael (Mike) Hirst acquired 100,000 shares of Butn stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$19,900.00 ($13,916.08).

On Friday, March 25th, Michael (Mike) Hirst acquired 51,312 shares of Butn stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,623.92 ($10,226.52).

On Monday, March 28th, Michael (Mike) Hirst purchased 48,688 shares of Butn stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,902.32 ($9,022.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.50, a current ratio of 23.15 and a quick ratio of 23.06.

Butn Limited provides transactional funding to small and medium enterprises in Australia. Its products include Butn Pay, a solution that allows organizations to pay for goods and services, and choose the repayment terms; Butn Now, a solution for businesses to claim their commissions instantly; Butn X, a solution that helps customers to get paid as soon as the goods and services are delivered with advanced payments; and Butn Plus, a solution that enables businesses to avail secured business loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Butn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.