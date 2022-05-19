Michael Young Purchases 7,000 Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) Director Michael Young acquired 7,000 shares of Better Choice stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $16,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,210.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BTTR opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Better Choice Company Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $9.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Better Choice from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Better Choice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 1.7% in the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,921,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after buying an additional 49,472 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 56.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 977,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 352,213 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 117.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 362,000 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 5.3% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 529,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 26,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

