Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Short Interest Update

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,780,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 21,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.94. 360,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,102,164. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

