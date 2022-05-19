Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Microvast stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Microvast has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVST. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Microvast by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microvast by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,591,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Microvast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 1,521,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

