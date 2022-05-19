Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.33.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA opened at $173.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.07 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 84.30%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

