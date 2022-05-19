Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director John E. Noone Purchases 500 Shares

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) Director John E. Noone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.39 per share, with a total value of $12,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,100 shares in the company, valued at $764,239. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MPB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.28. 422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,779. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $403.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

