Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%.

MLSS stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.34. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on Milestone Scientific from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 1,855.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 734,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 475.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 33,747 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

