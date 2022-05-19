Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%.
MLSS stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.34. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.00.
Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on Milestone Scientific from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)
Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.
