Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.34. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Milestone Scientific by 475.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 33,747 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Milestone Scientific from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

