Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,200 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 185,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 295.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MALRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mineral Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

MALRF opened at $41.96 on Thursday. Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

