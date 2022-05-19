Minerals Technologies Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Shares of MTX opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.91. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTX. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

