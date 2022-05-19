Mirror Protocol Price Down 22.6% Over Last Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.37 million and $18.43 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.70 or 0.00804823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.03 or 0.00445942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00033182 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,572.32 or 1.57105517 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.