Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 611 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after acquiring an additional 560,523 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3,282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $9.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.43. 106,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,747. The stock has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.24. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

