Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,044 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $312.70. 233,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,058,616. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $312.53 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

