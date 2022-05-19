Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 65 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after buying an additional 871,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,945,000 after purchasing an additional 819,003 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,268,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,146,000 after purchasing an additional 53,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.46 on Thursday, reaching $332.44. 135,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,287. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $323.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.78.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

