Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,028 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,921 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,833,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,287,000 after buying an additional 1,307,977 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,056,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $745,318,000 after buying an additional 1,208,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,582,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $462,066,000 after buying an additional 1,129,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $384,144,000 after buying an additional 893,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,222,025. The company has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

