Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 36 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after buying an additional 84,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,236,000 after acquiring an additional 83,375 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 690,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,610,000 after acquiring an additional 72,858 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $746.53.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $438.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,530. The business’s 50 day moving average is $520.01 and its 200-day moving average is $614.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $422.74 and a one year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

