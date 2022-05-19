Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. 7,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,973. The company has a market capitalization of $410.24 million, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.61. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,963.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 410,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 49,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 59.3% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems (Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.