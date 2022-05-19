Mithril (MITH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.56 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded 66.4% higher against the dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $17.56 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00176862 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

