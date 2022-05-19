Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in April

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,258,500 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 989,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,585.0 days.

OTCMKTS MTLHF opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

