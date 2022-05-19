Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.27

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 81683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.
A number of brokerages have commented on MFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
