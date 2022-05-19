Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.27

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 81683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on MFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,577,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,932,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 512,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

