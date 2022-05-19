Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:MBT remained flat at $$5.50 during trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 340.18%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after buying an additional 7,460,853 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 89.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,426,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,191 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2,547.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,388,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,401 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 62.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,922,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 47.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,584,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

MBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

