Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Laura Selig Sells 1,480 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Laura Selig sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $34,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laura Selig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $39.99.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Model N’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Model N by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Model N by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Model N by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Model N by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

