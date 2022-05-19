Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.50 million-$55.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.59 EPS.

NYSE:MODN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.43. 349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,315. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39. Model N has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $291,937.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $34,942.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,892.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,915 shares of company stock worth $609,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 260,170 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 159,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,807,000 after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,135,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.