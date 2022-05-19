Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MDV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.20. 818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,940. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86. Modiv has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $89.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Modiv in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

In other Modiv news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre acquired 8,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $142,047.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 9,521 shares of company stock valued at $169,662 in the last ninety days.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

