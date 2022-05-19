Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,192,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,206,563.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MTEM stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 110.16% and a negative net margin of 177.06%. Research analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTEM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 196,766 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,021,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,146 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates (Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

