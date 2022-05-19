Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,068,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,091,000 after purchasing an additional 518,792 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLUE stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,606. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43). On average, research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

