Mooncoin Market Capitalization Hits $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00231651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016894 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002014 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003054 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

