Morgan Stanley Cuts Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $46.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO traded down $6.71 on Thursday, hitting $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,197,396. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.