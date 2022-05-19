Morgan Stanley Cuts The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Price Target to CHF 254

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 280 to CHF 254 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 330 to CHF 290 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC raised shares of The Swatch Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $301.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $11.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

