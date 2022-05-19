Morgan Stanley Raises Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Price Target to €330.00

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €305.00 ($317.71) to €330.00 ($343.75) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HPGLY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($125.00) to €150.00 ($156.25) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cheuvreux cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €170.00 ($177.08) to €171.00 ($178.13) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.25.

Shares of HPGLY opened at $237.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.01. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $237.00.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

