Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on July 15th

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $10.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

MSI stock opened at $205.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.85.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,329 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,715,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 769,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,908,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.55.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

