MovieBloc Reaches Market Cap of $68.14 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $68.14 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 18.5% against the dollar.

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

