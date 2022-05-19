MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock Holdings Lowered by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,105 shares during the quarter. MP Materials accounts for 3.4% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of MP Materials worth $37,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 3,988.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,483 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in MP Materials by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in MP Materials by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,876. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $11,899,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,264 and sold 4,935,876 shares valued at $216,329,320. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.