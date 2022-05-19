mStable USD (MUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.04 million and approximately $64,723.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,403.45 or 0.99778241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00035477 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016849 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00213297 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

