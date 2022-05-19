M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the April 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,536. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.48 and a 200 day moving average of $167.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

