Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Murphy USA stock traded down $23.61 on Wednesday, reaching $238.08. 733,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,277. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $126.56 and a twelve month high of $262.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.45.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $3.43. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,483,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,934 shares of company stock worth $18,767,151. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,961,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 137.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after buying an additional 180,904 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,647,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 307.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 182,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after buying an additional 137,549 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

