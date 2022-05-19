NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on NanoXplore from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS NNXPF opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

