National Bank Financial Raises Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$60.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EMRAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.83.

OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $49.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99. Emera has a 12-month low of $44.66 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

