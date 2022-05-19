National Bank Financial Weighs in on Capreit’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Capreit in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$3.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$240.68 million during the quarter.

Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.