National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.5% per year over the last three years. National CineMedia has a payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National CineMedia to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 564.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NCMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

