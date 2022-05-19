National Grid plc (LON:NG.L) Raises Dividend to GBX 33.76 Per Share

National Grid plc (LON:NG.L – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.76 ($0.42) per share on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.21. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The firm has a market capitalization of £45.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 880.60 ($10.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,235.49 ($15.23). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,173.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,094.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NG.L shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,040 ($12.82) to GBX 1,100 ($13.56) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank cut National Grid to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.56) to GBX 1,210 ($14.92) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,084.78 ($13.37).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

