National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE NHI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.07. 4,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,820. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $69.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.97.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.