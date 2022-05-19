National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Director Purchases $25,710.00 in Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,637.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.78.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000.
About National Vision (Get Rating)
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
