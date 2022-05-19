National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Director Purchases $25,710.00 in Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,637.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

