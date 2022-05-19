Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.07% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

NATR opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $234.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.79. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29.

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

