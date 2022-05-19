NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 15th

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NBT Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NBTB opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $42.33.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,854. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $12,304,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 196,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after buying an additional 159,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 65,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after buying an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.