Neil E. Cox Buys 10,000 Shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) Director Neil E. Cox purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of QUMU opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Qumu Co. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative net margin of 71.54% and a negative return on equity of 104.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QUMU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Qumu in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Qumu by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qumu by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qumu by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

