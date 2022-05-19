Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark set a C$25.00 price target on Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Shares of TSE:NEO opened at C$13.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.20. The firm has a market cap of C$533.17 million and a P/E ratio of 11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.88. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of C$10.48 and a 52-week high of C$22.85.

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$210.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$212.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.4999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

About Neo Performance Materials (Get Rating)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.