NerveNetwork (NVT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $154,692.00

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. NerveNetwork has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $154,692.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009586 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006840 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000446 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

