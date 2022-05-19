Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NSRGY. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

NSRGY opened at $119.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $118.02 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,176,000 after acquiring an additional 176,512 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 196,509 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 896,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

